Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.1.4 and BusyContacts 1.6.5, adding new ways to select multiple events in BusyCal. You can hold down Shift and click-drag a selection box around events in Month, Week, and Day views, or Shift-click an event and then Shift-click another event to select all events in between. BusyCal also improves handling of Zoho calendar connectivity, addresses handling of bogus duration entries in events from Zimbra CalDAV server, and fixes a bug where new events would appear as Busy when “Events affect availability” has been unchecked for the calendar.

BusyContacts adds Apple Mail plug-in support for macOS 12.3 Monterey, improves support for 3rd party CardDAV servers, improves performance by skipping certain large emails with attachments when loading the Mail timeline, and fixes a bug where editing a tag name would get interrupted at times due to an ongoing background sync. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 54.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 22.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)