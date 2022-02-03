Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.2.3, adding support for the beta release of macOS 13 Ventura. The calendar app also adjusts smart filters to support “does not contain” for title, tag, attendees, and more; enables you to enter a hex color code in the tags field to turn it into a color flag automatically; adds support for preset filters for listing 25, 50, and 100 years of events in List view; fixes a bug where clicking multiple checkboxes rapidly one after another would mark the same task done twice; and resolves an issue where contacts marked as Company were not fetched from Apple’s Contacts when entering attendees. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 56 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)