BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.3.1 with several new features and improvements for the calendar app. The colorful update enables you to assign a color to events with a new pop-up menu, sync event colors from Google Calendar with BusyCal, and enable read-only events like holidays to be assigned a color. The release also adds Push Sync support for Google Calendars (where available), adds support for automatically assigning specific tags to incoming items during sync, lets you set a default priority for new tasks, enables you to snooze events and mark tasks as completed when using Notification Center alarms, improves handling of large-sized custom fonts, and fixes a bug that caused the popover to display only the notes section after moving an event. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 55.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)