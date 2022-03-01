Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 2022.3.1

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.3.1 with several new features and improvements for the calendar app. The colorful update enables you to assign a color to events with a new pop-up menu, sync event colors from Google Calendar with BusyCal, and enable read-only events like holidays to be assigned a color. The release also adds Push Sync support for Google Calendars (where available), adds support for automatically assigning specific tags to incoming items during sync, lets you set a default priority for new tasks, enables you to snooze events and mark tasks as completed when using Notification Center alarms, improves handling of large-sized custom fonts, and fixes a bug that caused the popover to display only the notes section after moving an event. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 55.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About BusyCal 2022.3.1

