Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2022.3.3

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2022.3.3, a maintenance update that adds Day of Year support as an alternative calendar. The calendar app also improves connectivity with certain self-hosted Exchange Servers, addresses a performance-related issue with deletion of recurring events, fixes a bug where a floating Info Panel would appear while a popover was already showing for the same event, resolves an issue where snoozing an alarm would not work, and fixes a bug with the Tag Editor not saving a newly entered tag. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 59.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About BusyCal 2022.3.3

