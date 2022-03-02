Share Facebook

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2022.3.2 with enhancements, accessibility improvements, and bug fixes for the calendar app. Updated accessibility options include persistently allowing the display of the month abbreviation on every date in Month view and enabling scrolling within overflowing days in Month view without holding down the Option key. The release also enables you to add a new filter from the contextual menu on the smart filter bar, ensures the vertical swipe gesture now works in BusyCal Menu’s mini calendar to switch between months, fixes a bug where the Inbox count would show only momentarily on the app’s icon, and resolves an issue that caused the menu bar app’s title to appear dimmed on a secondary monitor. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 59.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)