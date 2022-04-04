Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.4.4 and BusyContacts 2022.4.2. BusyCal’s left and right panel visibility states are now tied to the Remember View Settings option in smart filter settings, and the Send to BusyCal option now shows up on the Services menu when you Option-click on selected text. The release also fixes the classic date picker for macOS 13 Ventura.

BusyContacts adds WhatsApp as an option for phone numbers, improves detection of organization name and job title when using Quick Entry with pasted contact details, now considers differently cased values in merged contacts as equal, improves detection of Nextcloud CardDAV servers, fixes a bug where the info panel would take too much space in list view, and resolves an issue that caused profile image assignment to fail for large JPEGs. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 59.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)