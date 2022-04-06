BusyCal 2022.4.6

Share Email

BusyMac released BusyCal 2022.4.5 during Thanksgiving week with a few new features as well as improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. BusyCal can now display up to 31 days in Week view (useful as an overview for project managers), shows five recently used calendars in the Calendar picker menus, adds a new print option that omits month names in the date cell, improves the Menu app to show both start and end times for events, improves syncing of colored events from CalDAV servers, updates the Todoist integration with the latest sync requirements, and fixes a bug where printing multiple months would occasionally filter out some events or tasks.

The company subsequently issued version 2022.4.6 to fix a bug that caused the menu alarm extension to quit unexpectedly, resolve a display glitch in the Info Panel when showing a countdown, and no longer display recently used calendars when there are less than 15 calendars in total. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 56.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)