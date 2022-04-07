Share Email

BusyMac released BusyCal 2022.4.7 with a slew of time zone-related additions to the calendar app. You can now add favorite time zones in Preferences > Advanced > Time Zones, complete with custom names, and favorite time zones are available alongside recently used time zones. The Info Panel can optionally display time-zone conversions for events, and you can view the local time at any given time zone directly in the Info Panel. You can also copy scheduled times from the new Time Zones card in the Info Panel. Finally, BusyCal now supports opening locations in Google Maps and fixes a bug where creating a new future-dated event would sometimes temporarily show a duplicate ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 56.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)