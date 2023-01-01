Share Email

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2023.1.1, bringing new features, improvements, and bug fixes to the calendar app. The update now enables you to combine identical events from multiple calendars, adds support for Apple Weather, enables Do Not Disturb to be turned on for an indefinite period, automatically extracts embedded .ics invites from .eml files dropped onto the Dock icon, improves handling of Google Calendar throttling when syncing shared calendars, optimizes memory usage, fixes a bug that prevented certain text-navigation shortcuts from working in the floating Info Panel, and resolves an issue where a locally deleted calendar would fail to delete from certain CalDAV servers. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 60.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)