Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 2023.1.2

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2023.1.2, a bug fix update for the calendar app. The release resolves an issue that caused automation scripts to fail to paste text into the app, fixes a bug where certain weather condition codes were not recognized correctly, ensures that a specified alarm is assigned when creating new tasks using natural language input, fixes a bug where tabbing within the Info panel could instead send keyboard focus to the selected calendar event, and addresses a problem where syncing changes to a Google Tasks list would fail to time out correctly on a network switch. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 60.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About BusyCal 2023.1.2

