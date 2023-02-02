Share Email

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2023.2.2, bringing improvements for push sync to Exchange and Office 365 accounts. The calendar app adds support for confidential events on NextCloud, adds a Propose New Time option for meeting invites received on Google Calendar, allows sticky notes to take the color of their calendar, improves Google Meet integration for Google accounts, lets you set a specific browser to use when opening conference call links, and allows tags to be assigned to individual occurrences of a recurring event. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 54.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)