Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2023.2.3 and BusyContacts 2023.2.1

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2023.2.3 and BusyContacts 2023.2.1. BusyCal’s Journal entries now appear consistently across the app and look distinct from regular events. The calendar app also now allows Google Calendar users to modify meeting invitations, adds Copy to Calendar to the context menu for selected events, and adds Paste as Task to the Edit menu (enabling you to paste multi-line text as separate tasks).

On the contact side of things, BusyContacts adds a workaround that addresses severed links to related contacts (only works for newly edited relationships) and fixes a bug where clicking on a related company contact would not open the parent card. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 57 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 23.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

