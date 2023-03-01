Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2023.3.1

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2023.3.1, bringing support for specifying more than one alarm in Quick Entry. The calendar app now displays the duration of an event as part of Time to Event in the Info Panel, provides additional date insertion options in the Edit menu, adds an option in the Calendar settings to hide graphic or attachment previews from events, improves natural language parsing, and improves support for macOS 14 Sonoma. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 59 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

