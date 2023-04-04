Share Email



BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2023.4.4, enhancing Quick Entry with natural language input support for Spanish, Italian, and Dutch. The calendar app also now enables you to sort tasks by modification or creation dates, adds a contextual menu option to the calendar source list for applying an alphabetical sort to calendars, allows you to change My Status for Google meetings of which you’re an organizer, improves sync with custom CalDAV servers that incorrectly advertise some supported features, and fixes a bug where travel time reporting would not stop at times or would remind for an event that hadn’t yet started. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 57.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)