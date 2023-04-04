Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 2023.4.4

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2023.4.4, enhancing Quick Entry with natural language input support for Spanish, Italian, and Dutch. The calendar app also now enables you to sort tasks by modification or creation dates, adds a contextual menu option to the calendar source list for applying an alphabetical sort to calendars, allows you to change My Status for Google meetings of which you’re an organizer, improves sync with custom CalDAV servers that incorrectly advertise some supported features, and fixes a bug where travel time reporting would not stop at times or would remind for an event that hadn’t yet started. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 57.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About BusyCal 2023.4.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum