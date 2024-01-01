Share Email



BusyMac has released BusyCal 2024.1.1 and BusyContacts 2024.1.1. The calendar app receives a lengthy list of new features, including multiple default alarms, additional custom sounds, natural language support for journal entries, and support for configuring a custom font for notes. The update also ensures recently added invitees and contacts are automatically remembered, adds a new accessibility setting to turn off click-and-drag event creation, visually emphasizes the first of each month, improves sorting of tasks within widgets, improves text color in Dark mode, resolves an issue where banners would appear black when printing in macOS 14 Sonoma, fixes a bug where the menu app’s date sections would overlap, and fixes another bug that incorrectly identified Microsoft Teams meetings created in Google Calendar as Google Meets.

BusyContacts resolves an issue where the font name in print settings would not restore and fixes a bug with social media links in Sonoma. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 64.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 24.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)