Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2024.1.2 and BusyContacts 2024.1.2

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2024.1.2 and BusyContacts 2024.1.2. BusyCal receives several improvements to its Task list that allow task priorities to be changed directly from the list, add support for displaying a location name and a note preview, and show indicators for embedded contacts, tags, locations, URLs, and attachments. It also adds support for directly syncing with Apple’s Calendar in read-only mode (ideal for those with restricted third-party access to work accounts), redesigns dates in the Menu app for better visibility, adds an accessibility option to turn off auto-enabling of calendars after a drag and drop, automatically selects all duplicated events in the calendar, and fixes a bug that caused the Darken Text appearance setting to stop working.

BusyContacts adds new custom relationships to the related field (father/mother/son/daughter-in-law, nephew, and niece) and a view setting to turn off sorting by phonetic names. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 65 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 24.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

