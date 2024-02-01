Share Email



BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2024.2.1 with added support for the Microsoft Graph API (now available as a public beta), which provides enhanced syncing with Outlook. The calendar app also now automatically converts a What3words (W3W) location into a GPS coordinate when entered into the location field, adds Repeat Summary as a new column to display recurring events in List View, enables you to batch select events and change their Repeat setting from the contextual menu, improves syncing with Apple’s Reminders and Calendar, improves Quick Add natural language detection for German, and fixes a bug where the contextual menu option to remove all alarms would erroneously duplicate recurring events. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 67.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)