Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 2024.2.1

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2024.2.1 with added support for the Microsoft Graph API (now available as a public beta), which provides enhanced syncing with Outlook. The calendar app also now automatically converts a What3words (W3W) location into a GPS coordinate when entered into the location field, adds Repeat Summary as a new column to display recurring events in List View, enables you to batch select events and change their Repeat setting from the contextual menu, improves syncing with Apple’s Reminders and Calendar, improves Quick Add natural language detection for German, and fixes a bug where the contextual menu option to remove all alarms would erroneously duplicate recurring events. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 67.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About BusyCal 2024.2.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum