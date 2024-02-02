Share Email



BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2024.2.2, adding the capability to display ongoing and upcoming events with a countdown timer in the menu bar, along with a widget that displays the current and upcoming events. The calendar app also adds a subtle attention-grabbing shake to the alarm window when a new alarm is displayed, displays event end times in the alarm window, shows the elapsed time when hovering your mouse over alarms, enables you to change the displayed sort order of alarms, makes improvements to alarm window layout, and brings shared calendar settings for Microsoft Office accounts. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 67.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)