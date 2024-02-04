Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2024.2.4

BusyMac has issued BusyCal 2024.2.4, ensuring that duration information is always visible in the event info panel when Time to Event is enabled. The calendar app now correctly assigns the selected due time to the New Timed Task context menu option, resolves an issue where event titles could lose keyboard focus at certain times due to background sync activity, and fixes a bug where alerts would still play sounds even when Message Only was the default alarm for all alerts. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 67.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

