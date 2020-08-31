Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.10.3 and BusyContacts 1.4.9 with enhancements and bug fixes for the personal information management apps. BusyCal adds a new option in Preferences to change the default regeneration behavior of recurring To Dos, enables you to select your preferred email alias when sending meeting invites, improves scrolling in the Day, Week, and Month views, fixes case sensitivity of emails when performing calendar event lookups from BusyContacts, and improves recovery from network failures for Exchange accounts.

BusyContacts 1.4.9 improves integration with MailMate for email indexing in macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, increases the number of past and future repeating events from BusyCal in the Activity list, fixes a bug where deleted tags from iCloud would at times remain visible, and resolves an issue where birthdays sent to an Exchange server would at times sync a day off. Both BusyCal and BusyContacts are included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 23.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 12.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)