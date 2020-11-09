Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.11, bringing the capability to add Zoom meetings to events with a single click. The calendar utility also adds support for Google Tasks (requires account re-authorization), automatically performs a contact directory search for Google/GSuite users when adding attendees to a meeting, displays the due date in the To Do list, introduces keyboard shortcuts for batch adding (or subtracting) 30 minutes to start or end times, enables the BusyCal Alarm window to be dismissed without dismissing alarms, improves detection of Zoom links in notes, and improves support for meeting invites sent from an Open XChange account. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 24.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)