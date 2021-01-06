Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 3.12.2 and BusyContacts 1.5.1

In December 2020, BusyMac released BusyCal 3.12 and BusyContacts 1.5 with added support for M1-based Macs and Office 365 Hybrid Authentication. When restoring from a backup, you can now restore selected calendars or contacts as local (enabling selective restoration instead of replacing all your existing contacts with a previous snapshot).

BusyCal now enables you to configure a shared CalDAV calendar to ignore colors set by others, resolves an issue that could delete Zoom meetings when modifying an event on Google accounts, addresses a date conversion issue with Exchange where the timezone isn’t correctly specified, and ensures that copied events include end dates for all-day events. BusyCal also fixes a bug where the app may crash when dragging/dropping contacts to notes. Version 3.12.2 of BusyCal fixes some minor bugs and lets you edit To Do completion times for iCloud and Reminders.

BusyMac also notes in a blog post that the Mac App Store editions of BusyCal and BusyContacts will move to subscription-only pricing by the end of January 2021. However, buy-once perpetual licenses will still be sold through the BusyMac Web site. Perpetual-license versions include free updates for 18 months, after which a 40%-off renewal is required to receive another 18 months of updates, although older versions will continue to run indefinitely. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 23.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 12.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BusyCal 3.12.2 and BusyContacts 1.5.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum