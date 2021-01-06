BusyCal 3.12.2 and BusyContacts 1.5.1

Share Facebook

In December 2020, BusyMac released BusyCal 3.12 and BusyContacts 1.5 with added support for M1-based Macs and Office 365 Hybrid Authentication. When restoring from a backup, you can now restore selected calendars or contacts as local (enabling selective restoration instead of replacing all your existing contacts with a previous snapshot).

BusyCal now enables you to configure a shared CalDAV calendar to ignore colors set by others, resolves an issue that could delete Zoom meetings when modifying an event on Google accounts, addresses a date conversion issue with Exchange where the timezone isn’t correctly specified, and ensures that copied events include end dates for all-day events. BusyCal also fixes a bug where the app may crash when dragging/dropping contacts to notes. Version 3.12.2 of BusyCal fixes some minor bugs and lets you edit To Do completion times for iCloud and Reminders.

BusyMac also notes in a blog post that the Mac App Store editions of BusyCal and BusyContacts will move to subscription-only pricing by the end of January 2021. However, buy-once perpetual licenses will still be sold through the BusyMac Web site. Perpetual-license versions include free updates for 18 months, after which a 40%-off renewal is required to receive another 18 months of updates, although older versions will continue to run indefinitely. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 23.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 12.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)