Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.12.3

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.11, adding support for using natural language input (such as “three days” or “next month”) in the Go To Date window. The calendar utility also improves detection of external changes to Reminders for quicker sync, resolves an issue with Zoom meetings where the personal meeting ID from account settings would not be used for some accounts, and fixes a bug that caused the organizer of a meeting to receive empty meeting updates. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, in Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 31.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About BusyCal 3.12.3

