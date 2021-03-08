Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.12.4 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. The update ignores bogus/missing calendar names from WebDAV feeds, warns you that importing a meeting invite from an email attachment may result in a duplicate after sync, removes the menu option for picking a timezone for Google accounts (which no longer support floating timezones), introduces a workaround so that you are still alerted with sound for events and alarms created in BusyCal for Google accounts, fixes a bug where declining a recurring meeting on Exchange would not immediately reflect the change in the Info Panel, resolves an issue where all-day events (banners) could appear overlapped under certain conditions, and improves performance when switching between Light and Dark mode. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 32.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)