Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.12.5 and BusyContacts 1.5.2, improving the handling of “quota exceeded” errors when syncing with Google and fixing a bug where the apps would not automatically sync in the background if the Internet was unavailable for a long period of time. BusyCal also improves connectivity to CalDAV servers that falsely advertise support for unsupported features, ensures that pasting new events from the clipboard no longer opens the Floating Info Panel, fixes a bug that could prevent pasting email addresses into the attendee field, resolves an issue where alarms relative to travel time would show the incorrect label for Google accounts, and addresses a memory-related crash when running in macOS 10.14 Mojave.

BusyContacts adds the Show All Tags shortcut under the View menu, fixes pasting of company LinkedIn URLs, and brings additional entitlements for MailMate. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 32.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 20.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)