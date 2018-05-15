Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.3.6 with several enhancments to the calendar app. The update ensures that event times in the Week/Day view correctly honor your global appearance preference, stops displaying Hangout-related text in the footer for Google Calendar, makes emails and links clickable in “my notes,” enables you to copy batches of URLs from the contextual menu, improves the Duration picker when picking end times for events, and fixes a bug that hampered the creation of new events from the floating info panel. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)