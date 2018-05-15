Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 3.3.6

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.3.6 with several enhancments to the calendar app. The update ensures that event times in the Week/Day view correctly honor your global appearance preference, stops displaying Hangout-related text in the footer for Google Calendar, makes emails and links clickable in “my notes,” enables you to copy batches of URLs from the contextual menu, improves the Duration picker when picking end times for events, and fixes a bug that hampered the creation of new events from the floating info panel. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BusyCal 3.3.6

Join the discussion at the TidBITS Discourse forum