BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.3.8 with new keyboard shortcuts that enable you to batch-assign today’s date or add/subtract a day or week (see the Edit > Start Date submenu). The calendar app also now enables you to resize the To Do panel to be narrower when the Info panel isn’t displayed, fixes a bug that prevented certain rich text characters in notes from showing fully, addresses a problem with the end time for an event not showing when dragging in the day and week views, and resolves an issue that prevented some users from downloading updates from within the app (one final manual update will still be required). ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)