BusyCal 3.4.1

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.4 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. The update enables you to set a default calendar for Journal entries, improves To Do list sorting algorithms, makes the Overdue section appear more prominently when sorting the To Do list by due date, ensures the Week and Day views reflect the manual sort ordering of To Dos within Calendar groupings, resolves a crash in macOS 10.12 Sierra when clicking a location pin, and fixes a bug where detached events from Exchange would cause BusyCal to needlessly re-sync.

Shortly after its release, BusyMac issued version 3.4.1 with the capability to set advanced settings when adding a custom CalDAV or Exchange account, plus improved detection of Exchange delegate/proxy calendars when processing Inbox notifications. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)