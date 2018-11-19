Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.5.4 and BusyContacts 1.3.1

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.5.4 and BusyContacts 1.3.1. The BusyCal update resolves a code-signing issue that caused some users to be prompted for their iCloud account info again, improves handling of Exchange auto-discovery and authentication, fixes a bug where disabling sharing on a shared iCloud calendar wouldn’t work, corrects a problem where WebDAV subscriptions would not sync over iCloud, and resolves a crash that occurred when printing in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and earlier.

BusyContacts 1.3.1 adds advanced connection options for Exchange and CardDAV when adding new accounts, fixes a bug that could cause the currently highlighted contact to lose selection, and includes fixes for recent changes made to iCloud’s CardDAV servers. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 17.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

