Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.5.7 and BusyContacts 1.3.2

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.5.7 and BusyContacts 1.3.2. The BusyCal update improves handling of CalDAV meeting invitations to ensure they show in the Inbox, automatically syncs updates to events with pending invites to the server, ensures that WebEx meeting links inserted by Google are no longer stripped out, and fixes a bug that prevented the To-do list from refreshing. BusyCal weather updates are now powered by Dark Sky now that Weather Underground has retired its service.

BusyContacts 1.3.2 adds new context menu options to “Show only this/all/none” when right-clicking on an address book, improves compatibility with some CardDAV servers (including Google Contacts), and fixes a bug where linked cards would show for disabled accounts. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About BusyCal 3.5.7 and BusyContacts 1.3.2

