BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.6.2 and BusyContacts 1.3.3. The BusyCal update improves support for CalDAV servers that expect free/busy status on updated events, provides better Google Hangouts link detection in events, adds a display option to show tasks due in the next 2 years, speeds up WebDAV calendar sync, improves discovery of shared calendars on Exchange, fixes bugs that caused search results to not show dates for all-day events or the correct date and time for floating events, and ensures appearance preferences correctly sync between multiple Macs you own.

BusyContacts 1.3.3 adds support for the CommuniGate Pro CardDAV server, improves Sync at Launch for accounts with Push sync enabled, ensures that switching address format while editing a card now retains partially entered addresses, improves connectivity for custom Exchange accounts, and resolves an issue for smart list filtering rules for anniversary dates. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)