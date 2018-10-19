Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.5 and BusyContacts 1.3, with both adding support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave and improving auto-discovery of CalDAV and Exchange accounts.

BusyCal 3.5 now enables you to create new calendars for a group by right-clicking on a Calendar Group, adds an option to Send Email with Attachment to attach the .ics file when an attendee’s email address is right-clicked, improves handling of the EST timezone from Exchange, resolves an issue with the location pin not showing the “route” option on the map, and fixes a bug that could drop keystrokes when entering a calendar title.

BusyContacts 1.3 no longer supports contacts from LinkedIn and Facebook due to macOS 10.14 Mojave removing system-level support for these services. The update also fixes a bug that disabled the Duplicate and Delete Card menu options, resolves an auto-save issue that could cause syncing delays, and eliminates a bug that could cause cards to be duplicated on IceWarp servers. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)