Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 3.5 and BusyContacts 1.3

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.5 and BusyContacts 1.3, with both adding support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave and improving auto-discovery of CalDAV and Exchange accounts.

BusyCal 3.5 now enables you to create new calendars for a group by right-clicking on a Calendar Group, adds an option to Send Email with Attachment to attach the .ics file when an attendee’s email address is right-clicked, improves handling of the EST timezone from Exchange, resolves an issue with the location pin not showing the “route” option on the map, and fixes a bug that could drop keystrokes when entering a calendar title.

BusyContacts 1.3 no longer supports contacts from LinkedIn and Facebook due to macOS 10.14 Mojave removing system-level support for these services. The update also fixes a bug that disabled the Duplicate and Delete Card menu options, resolves an auto-save issue that could cause syncing delays, and eliminates a bug that could cause cards to be duplicated on IceWarp servers. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BusyCal 3.5 and BusyContacts 1.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum