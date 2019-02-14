Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.6.1, a maintenance update with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the calendar app. BusyCal now lets you accept all invites from the Inbox by holding down the Option key when accepting an invitation, ensures the Info panel translates dates into local time when the timezones are different, improves processing of CalDAV meeting invites for shared calendars, adds a “45 minutes” alert preset to the Travel Time dropdown menu, improves weather data retrieval, resolves a crashing bug with the date picker in macOS 10.12 Sierra, fixes a bug where dragging and dropping items from OmniFocus would create duplicate events, and improves processing of delegated meeting invites from Exchange. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)