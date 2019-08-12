Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.6.9

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.6.9, adding the capability to display an attached graphic on all days of a multi-day event in Day view and adding an advanced setting in preferences to turn off automatic conversion between GMT and local timezone during sync. The calendar app fixes a bug where deleting an occurrence of a recurring meeting would result in deleting the whole series, adds support for CalDAV servers that omit sending calendar descriptions at times, improves detection of changes from subscribed calendars that don’t update modification times, and enables you to duplicate a detached instance of a recurring event into a normal event without duplicating the whole series of repeating events. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 22.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About BusyCal 3.6.9

