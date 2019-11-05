Skip to content
BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.7.3 with improved recovery handling of network failures for Google Calendar. The updated calendar utility also ignores duplicate alarms (displaying only one reminder), ensures that Inbox notifications no longer synthesize when manually importing .ics meeting replies or cancellations, improves selection color for Dark appearance when accent color is blue, acknowledges dismissal of snoozed alarms if BusyCal is running in the Dock, and addresses an issue related to dragging tasks from OmniFocus. If you’re running macOS 10.15 Catalina and see a “Download Failed” error during update, be sure to double-click on the downloaded installer package in your Downloads folder to install. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 22.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

