Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.7 and BusyContacts 1.4.1, adding support for MFA, 2FA, and SSO authentication for Office 365 accounts. The BusyCal update also enables you to change the privacy setting on meeting invites received for supported CalDAV servers (such as Google Calendar), adds a new Appearance Preferences setting that allows you to display events grouped by calendar in Month view, improves handling of time-outs from Exchange when using push sync with multiple delegates, enables custom travel time input to accept decimal numbers, fixes a bug where some users were unable to create To-Dos on a locally shared calendar over WAN, resolves an issue where a meeting from iCloud would display a cryptic URL instead of the organizer’s real email address, and fixes tentative day colors in the availability viewer for Dark mode.

BusyContacts 1.4.1 ensures collapsed address books no longer automatically expand when selecting contacts, adds user interface changes to require additional privileges to access mail and messages on macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina, improves detection and handling of unavailable messages for a contact, and fixes a bug with Google Sync that prevented creation of a new contact with a new group until the contact was edited a second time. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)