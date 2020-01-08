Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.8, adding support for syncing with Apple’s Reminders app (go to Preferences > Accounts and add a new “Apple Reminders” account). The calendar utility improves search to support partial text matches, enhances performance of background sync and WebDAV subscriptions, adds a new menu shortcut to quickly include or exclude events from all calendars from a specific account, improves overall responsiveness of the app with multiple accounts and dozens of calendars in each, fixes a bug that caused birthdays and anniversaries to appear twice, and resolves a bug that caused the Exchange public calendar browser to shrink. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

