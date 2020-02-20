Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.9

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.9, adding a new Do Not Disturb mode that enables you to postpone seeing alarms for a period of time. The calendar utility also adds more options for snoozing Notification Center alerts (activated by a long-click), updates the Alarm window design and layout for better space utilization when displaying alarm details, enables alarms to display clickable URL links from events, adds the capability to display multi-day events as banners based on their duration, lets you hide and unhide unwanted calendars, improves natural language date range parsing, and ensures that the menu bar quick entry retains entered text when switching between apps. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About BusyCal 3.9

