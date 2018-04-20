BusyContacts 1.2.11

Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyContacts 1.2.10, adding the capability to disable accounts without deleting them (in Preferences > Accounts). The contacts manager also gains account discovery for custom CalDAV and CardDAV servers, fixes a bug where sync would not automatically trigger upon network-state changes, and resolves a Google Authorization issue (if prompted, click Authorize one more time). Shortly after its release, BusyMac issued version 1.2.11 to fix a bug that prevented detection of BusyCal for showing Calendar events. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 7.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)