Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyContacts 1.2.11

BusyMac has released BusyContacts 1.2.10, adding the capability to disable accounts without deleting them (in Preferences > Accounts). The contacts manager also gains account discovery for custom CalDAV and CardDAV servers, fixes a bug where sync would not automatically trigger upon network-state changes, and resolves a Google Authorization issue (if prompted, click Authorize one more time). Shortly after its release, BusyMac issued version 1.2.11 to fix a bug that prevented detection of BusyCal for showing Calendar events. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 7.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BusyContacts 1.2.11

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum