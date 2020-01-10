Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyContacts 1.4.3

BusyMac has released BusyContacts 1.4.3 with a smattering of enhancements, bug fixes, and stability improvements for the contact manager. BusyContacts improves background sync speed when used with multiple accounts, enables you to use an attached camera to take a picture when editing a contact’s picture, automatically compresses large contact photos for CardDAV servers that have internal limits, fixes a bug with smart filters on custom labels, and works around an issue where Google Contacts would frequently update the modification date for a card that wasn’t actually changed. ($49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 12.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About BusyContacts 1.4.3

