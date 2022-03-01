BusyContacts 2022.3.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



BusyMac has updated BusyContacts to version 2022.3.1 (the previous release was version 1.6.7) with a major visual refresh for the contact manager (including a new app icon). Improvements include the capability to temporarily disable all address books under an account by turning on Exclusion mode, grouping of pinned contacts in Card View and sorting them above other contacts, and a new and enhanced smart filter selector. The update also improves the contact list in Card View, ensures counts show against each contact section, enables contact photos and colored contact names to be turned off in preferences, adds Dark mode support to the Tweets timeline, resolves a hang when loading contacts with a lot of mail activity, fixes a bug that caused all tags to be automatically selected when hiding the left panel, and now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)