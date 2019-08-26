Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.10 with a lengthy list of changes specific to macOS 10.15 Catalina. Most importantly for longtime users of the drive-cloning and backup utility, Carbon Copy Cloner fully supports making bootable backups of Catalina startup volumes, but it also addresses many of the complicated backup logistics introduced by Catalina. Because Catalina requires APFS, the app will request your permission to allow conversion of any HFS+ formatted destination to APFS. Carbon Copy Cloner also disables any existing backup tasks that reference your startup disk and a non-APFS destination, automatically creates System and Data volumes on the destination as required to support APFS volume groups, provides special handling of snapshot retention policies for APFS volume groups, and improves flexibility for restoring from System and Data volume snapshots.

Carbon Copy Cloner also fixes a bug introduced in 10.14.6 Mojave that prevented the removal of snapshots via CCC’s Disk Center, corrects the read/write rate calculation for non-APFS-Fusion volumes, offers more helpful advice in cases where snapshot creation fails due to the destination being a slow, and addresses an issue where a remote Mac could go to sleep between CCC’s archive management and file copying requests. ($39.99 new, free update, 15.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)