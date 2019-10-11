Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.12, bringing full support for making bootable backups of macOS 10.15 Catalina’s new read-only System volume and its Data volume sibling. The drive-cloning and backup utility also improves OneDrive and Dropbox placeholder file detection, allows the selection of a Catalina System volume that has been deleted from a destination volume group (and enables its re-creation), improves the reliability of HFS+-to-APFS conversions (particularly for slower destination devices), updates a fix in version 5.1.10 that addresses an issue where a remote Mac could go to sleep between CCC’s archive management and file copying requests, and adds “files copied” to the history output of the CCC command-line tool. ($39.99 new, free update, 15.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)