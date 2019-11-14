Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.14, bringing bug fixes and tweaks to the drive-cloning and backup utility. The update now correctly handles authentication errors that occur when failing to mount the destination Data volume (now providing a “Reset Password” prompt), disallows the conversion of an HFS+ formatted Drobo volume to APFS due to lack of support from Drobo (though you can still reformat a Drobo volume yourself and select it as a destination for a Catalina bootable backup), improves reliability of task selection in the sidebar, task selection in CCC’s sidebar is retained more reliably, provides a Cloning Coach warning that FireWire-attached destinations are not bootable in macOS 10.15 Catalina, fixes a logic issue that caused CCC’s restart or shutdown requests to fail when no user is logged in, and works around volume unmount interference caused by CleanMyDrive. ($39.99 new, free update, 16 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)