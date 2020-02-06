Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.15

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.15, making some tweaks to the app’s HFS+ to APFS conversion and adding a timeout mechanism to volume unmount requests. The drive-cloning and backup utility will also now disable Spotlight by default on the destination when making a bootable backup of a macOS 10.15 Catalina system, addresses an issue in which an “On reconnect” task would not run correctly, fixes a bug that caused some pre- and post-flight scripts to fail to run, and improves the accuracy of the “Total data size” value reported in the Task Filter window when selecting an APFS volume group. ($39.99 new, free update, 16 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.15

