Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.16

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.16, fixing bugs (including several introduced in version 5.1.14) and making improvements to the drive-cloning and backup utility. The update resolves a dead end that can occur when a backup task encounters an error that calls for aborting the backup task, improves the handling of sparse files on APFS volumes, improves case conflict detection where the source or destination is a member of an APFS volume group, addresses minor errors related to archiving the source APFS helper partitions, and improves the reliability of the option to reveal an APFS Data volume in the Finder. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.16

