Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.18 (CCC), an important update that addresses an APFS filesystem bug introduced by Apple in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina that prevented CCC from creating new bootable backups. Mike Bombich detailed the issue in a blog post, noting that existing backups were unaffected and that the bug is limited to only the initial creation of a bootable backup to an empty disk. Version 5.1.18 can now successfully establish an initial backup of a Catalina system volume. The updated drive-cloning and backup utility also adds a green checkmark emoji to the subject of “task completed successfully” emails, improves upon previous attempts to suppress VirusBarrier attached-but-not-mounted disk images, and addresses an issue in which some sparse files were getting copied during every backup. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)