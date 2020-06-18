Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.19

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.19 (CCC) to address a handful of failure conditions with Apple’s APFS replication utility, which CCC is using temporarily in response to a bug that Apple introduced in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina. The drive-cloning and backup utility improves the task configuration workflow for new backup tasks and added some documentation around this functionality. The release also no longer excludes 1Password by default, handles orphaned System volumes more proactively when selected as a source or destination, and removes the Backblaze “.bzvol” folder from the root of the destination volumes at the end of an initial APFS replication. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.19

