Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.21 to add an exclusion for a system cache folder that has been causing some stalls for users of macOS 10.15.6 Catalina. The drive-cloning and backup utility also resolves an error related to the copying of a SystemKey file on a Catalina startup drive and addresses a problem affecting the bootability of 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 El Capitan backups. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)