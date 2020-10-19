Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.22

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.22 (CCC) to address an issue that prevented the app from accessing a new secret Apple data store in a folder named “searchparty” that Apple added in macOS 10.15.7 Catalina. The drive-cloning and backup utility also adds a global exclusion for a “com.apple.mediaanalysisd” temporary items folder that was leading to stalls, improves the error message when CCC is unable to copy the Catalina System volume due to a lack of Full Disk Access, makes the “If the source or destination is missing” UI in the scheduler available to tasks that are part of a scheduled task group, and fixes a math issue with the task time limit when the task starts shortly before midnight and the time limit starts at midnight. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.22

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum