Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.22 (CCC) to address an issue that prevented the app from accessing a new secret Apple data store in a folder named “searchparty” that Apple added in macOS 10.15.7 Catalina. The drive-cloning and backup utility also adds a global exclusion for a “com.apple.mediaanalysisd” temporary items folder that was leading to stalls, improves the error message when CCC is unable to copy the Catalina System volume due to a lack of Full Disk Access, makes the “If the source or destination is missing” UI in the scheduler available to tasks that are part of a scheduled task group, and fixes a math issue with the task time limit when the task starts shortly before midnight and the time limit starts at midnight. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)